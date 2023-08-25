North Peace, Northern Rockies community service organizations to receive $187.4K

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Community Foundation is giving three community service organizations in northeast B.C. $187,400 through a federal government fund to modernize their technology.
The Government of Canada’s Community Services Recovery Fund is a $400-million one-time investment to help community service organizations, charities, non-profits, and Indigenous governing bodies across the country.
The North Peace Seniors Housing Society received $14,000, the Fort Nelson Family Development Society received $100,000, and NENAS received $73,400 to upgrade, modernize, or improve technology.
Jenna Sudds, the B.C. Minister of Families, Children, and Social Development says community service organizations are at the heart of communities in the North Peace and Northern Rockies.
“The Community Services Recovery Fund will enable organizations that serve our diverse communities to adapt and modernize their programs and services to invest in the future of their organizations, staff, and volunteers,” said Sudds.
“Together, we can rebuild from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and build a more just and equitable future for those in the North Peace and Northern Rocky regions of BC.”
More information can be found on the Community Services Recovery Fund website.
Make Energeticcity.ca your home page and never miss a local news story.