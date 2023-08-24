Summer Events: Swimming, Music, Movies, and More

Hey everyone!
My name is Greg and I will be taking over the summer newsletter for Emily now that she is off to school. We wish her the best and hopefully she will be back next year! Since this weekend is going to be a scorcher, I thought it would be helpful to share some of the sweet swimming spots you and your family can check out to help beat the heat.
Swan Lake
Located between Dawson Creek and the Alberta Border, this lake offers a lot of activities, including a nice swimming area. According to BC Parks, “Swan Lake Park is a small, picturesque, lakeshore park that offers boating and swimming. Visitors can also enjoy a grassy campground and day-use area along with baseball diamonds and a playground.” I recently checked out Swan Lake for the first time and really enjoyed the chill vibe and little swimming area perfect for younger and older kids. Whether you’re staying for the weekend or just doing a day trip, I highly recommend it!
Hudson’s Hope Pool
This is actually the final weekend that the Hudson’s Hope outdoor pool is open before it closes on Tuesday, August 29. If you’re like me and bad with directions so you’re nervous about getting lost on the way to a lake, this outdoor pool is the perfect option. As per the District of Hudson’s Hope website, “our outdoor pool offers several different varieties of swims throughout the summer season to accommodate the entire spectrum of people. It is a fun relaxing setting for the whole family, especially on a warm summer day. Lots of fun to be had by all, enjoying the water or just lying back on the lounge chairs!”
Buckinghorse River Wayside Park
If you’re looking for a more secluded spot to enjoy, a possible option is Buckinghorse River Wayside Park. According to the experts at Buckinghorse River Lodge, there are a couple of nice swimming holes that offer a peaceful getaway along the Alaska Highway. Keep in mind that the remoteness of the spot means there is no power at the park, meaning a generator or straight roughing it is required.
Events Happening August 25-27, 2023
- BBQ & Bingo | Fort Nelson | August 25
- Movies in the Park: Dora | Fort St John | August 25
- Fred Fest | Fort St John | August 25-26
- Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair | Hudson’s Hope | August 26
- Music Swap Meet | Dawson Creek | August 26
- Oil Painting Workshop | Dawson Creek | August 26
- Chess at the Library | Fort Nelson | August 27
- Free Swim | Dawson Creek | August 27
