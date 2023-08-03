Fred Fest returns this month for its third year

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fred Fest is returning for its third year, featuring local talent, including Kyle McKearney and the Montney Coulees.
Fred Fest 2023 opens its gates on Friday, August 25th, at 4 p.m., with music starting at 6 p.m., and on August 26th, gates open at noon, and music begins at 1 p.m.
Fred McRae, Fred Fest’s namesake, said it started in 2020 when McKearney came to Fort St. John and asked to do a show in his backyard.
“It was him that named it Fred Fest, and we had Kyle McKearney, the Montney Coulees, and we had so much fun,” McRae said.
The family cleaned up the area to accommodate more people, and after a brief pause in 2021 due to the pandemic, they held it again in 2022.
“We had a couple hundred people, and this year, I’m expecting probably 450 to 500 people,” McRae said.
The festival will be set up on McRae’s land next to the Peace Valley Lookout at the southern end of 100th Street.
Friday night lineup:
- Berlyn
- Kyle McKearney
- The Sweetwater Band
Saturday lineup:
- Kent and Carrie Lessing
- Borderline
- Darion Wray
- Tom Cole
- Walker Tompkins
- Nice Horse
- The Montney Coulees
Early bird pricing ended on August 1st, but tickets are still available for $125 for the weekend pass, $75 for a day pass and camping for $25 per unit. Kids under 12 are free, and 13-17-year-olds are $15 each. Tickets can be purchased on ShowPass’ website.
The Community Round-up with McRae and local artist Walker Tompkins can be viewed below: