Darryl Dowd sentenced for his crimes last week

A man who was wanted by the Fort St. John RCMP earlier this year and later arrested in Ontario was sentenced last week for his crimes.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A man who was wanted by the Fort St. John RCMP earlier this year and later arrested in Ontario was sentenced last week for his crimes.

In January, police put out a public request asking for help finding Darryl Dowd. At the time, the 28-year-old was wanted for ten charges, including theft of a motor vehicle, assault and break and enter.

He was found in Ontario on March 3rd and arrested on outstanding warrants in B.C. 

Fort St. John RCMP was notified on March 17th that he was being held at the Richmond Remand Centre after being transported to the province.

On August 15th, Dowd was sentenced for 16 charges that occurred in B.C. from October 2021 to February 2023.

He was charged with break and enter with intent to commit an offence, two counts of theft of $5,000 or under, publication of an intimate image without consent, criminal harassment, four counts of breach of release order, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, four counts of failing to appear, flight from police and theft of a motor vehicle.

Dowd was sentenced to jail time served, two-year probation, a ten-year firearm prohibition, $400 in victim surcharges, a $1,000 fine, 63 days in jail and ordered to submit a DNA sample. 

Victim surcharges go toward helping the victims of a crime.

