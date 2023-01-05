FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking for help locating 28-year-old Darryl Kenneth Dowd.

Dowd is wanted for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of break and enter with intent, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breach of a release order.

Darryl Dowd. (RCMP)

Dowd is described as five feet ten inches tall, 161 pounds, with short black hair and brown eyes.

Story Continues Below

According to police, he has been in the lower mainland but was last seen in Fort St. John in December 2022 and is believed to still be in the area.

Anyone with information on Dowd’s whereabouts is asked to contact the local detachment at 250-787-8100. To remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers can be reached at 1-800-222-8477, or a tip can be submitted online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More