Wanted Fort St. John man arrested in Ontario

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Darryl Kenneth Dowd, who was wanted on warrants in Fort St. John, was located and arrested in Ontario earlier this month.
Dowd was found in Ontario on March 3rd and arrested on outstanding warrants in B.C.
On March 17th, the Fort St. John RCMP was notified that Dowd was being held at the Richmond Remand Centre after he was transported to B.C.
Dowd was wanted for two counts of theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a conveyance, flight from police, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of break and enter with intent, mischief under $5,000 and two counts of breach of a release order.
The local RCMP thanked the public for their assistance.
