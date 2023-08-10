Two Peace region students earn championships at 2023 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Two Peace region students representing Team BC came out on top in their respective categories at the 2023 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals last weekend.
Fort St. John’s Cali Schippmann placed first in light rifle shooting, while Dawson Creek’s Wyatt Bondaroff became this year’s steer wrestling champion.
Schippmann seems to be having a successful summer after her performance at nationals and being named Miss BC High School Rodeo Queen at provincials in Quesnel in June.
The BC High School Rodeo Association had 54 students participate in the finals in Brandon, Manitoba, from August 2nd to 5th.
The event had approximately 350 contestants compete in a variety of events such as trap shooting, barrels, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, team roping, bull roping and more.