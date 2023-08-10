Two Peace region students earn championships at 2023 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals

Two Peace region students representing Team BC came out on top in their respective categories at the 2023 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals last weekend.
By Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Sports 1 minute of reading
Cali Schippmann is the light rifle shooting champion after her performance at last weekend’s 2023 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals. (supplied)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Two Peace region students representing Team BC came out on top in their respective categories at the 2023 Canadian High School Rodeo Finals last weekend.

Fort St. John’s Cali Schippmann placed first in light rifle shooting, while Dawson Creek’s Wyatt Bondaroff became this year’s steer wrestling champion.

Schippmann seems to be having a successful summer after her performance at nationals and being named Miss BC High School Rodeo Queen at provincials in Quesnel in June.

The BC High School Rodeo Association had 54 students participate in the finals in Brandon, Manitoba, from August 2nd to 5th.

The event had approximately 350 contestants compete in a variety of events such as trap shooting, barrels, goat tying, saddle bronc riding, team roping, bull roping and more.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Tre Lopushinsky is the News Director at Energeticcity.ca, and a NAIT broadcasting graduate. His love for local journalism started in Lloydminster, where he realized the importance of covering issues/topics for smaller municipalities. He is also the co-host of Before The Peace, highlighting Indigenous voices in the North Peace. In his off time, Tre is yelling at his tv while watching pro wrestling, MMA, and basketball. More by Tre Lopushinsky

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top