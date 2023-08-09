Wray comes out on top in Bear Flats hill race

Nigel Wray with the Blizzard Bicycle Club bested his clubmates this past Sunday in a 7.16-kilometre race on Bear Flats hill.
Wray came in first at 19:25, followed by Barb Jarnagin, who finished just under ten minutes later at 28:46.
Sam Keats, who is getting prepared for the BC Seniors Games taking place at the end of the month, finished in third place with a time of 32:23. Pat Ferris finished in fourth place with a time of 36:45.
Following an eight-kilometre MTB Ride on Tuesday, the club will participate in a time trial in Baldonnel on Thursday.
More information about the club and upcoming races can be found on the Blizzard Bicycle Club website and Facebook page.