Wray comes out on top in Bear Flats hill race

Nigel Wray with the Blizzard Bicycle Club bested his clubmates this past Sunday in a 7.16-kilometre race on Bear Flats hill.
By Featured, Fort St. John, News, Peace Region, Sports 1 minute of reading
The Blizzard Bicycle Club before racing the Bear Flats hill last Sunday. (Blizzard Bicycle Club)

Nigel Wray with the Blizzard Bicycle Club bested his clubmates this past Sunday in a 7.16-kilometre race on Bear Flats hill.

Wray came in first at 19:25, followed by Barb Jarnagin, who finished just under ten minutes later at 28:46.

Sam Keats, who is getting prepared for the BC Seniors Games taking place at the end of the month, finished in third place with a time of 32:23. Pat Ferris finished in fourth place with a time of 36:45.

Following an eight-kilometre MTB Ride on Tuesday, the club will participate in a time trial in Baldonnel on Thursday.

More information about the club and upcoming races can be found on the Blizzard Bicycle Club website and Facebook page. 

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Tre Lopushinsky is the News Director at Energeticcity.ca, and a NAIT broadcasting graduate. His love for local journalism started in Lloydminster, where he realized the importance of covering issues/topics for smaller municipalities. He is also the co-host of Before The Peace, highlighting Indigenous voices in the North Peace. In his off time, Tre is yelling at his tv while watching pro wrestling, MMA, and basketball. More by Tre Lopushinsky

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top