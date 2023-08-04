Fort St. John’s first pickleball courts expected to open next week

Surfacing is being installed on Fort St. John’s first pickleball courts over the next few days before it’s opened to the public next week.
By News August 4, 2023 1 minute of reading
Crews working on surfacing the outdoor rink for Fort St. John’s first pickleball courts. (City of Fort St. John, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Surfacing is being installed on Fort St. John’s first pickleball courts over the next few days before it’s opened to the public next week.

The pickleball courts will be located inside the boarded rink in Kin Park.

According to Ryan Harvey, with the City of Fort St. John, the courts can still be used for skating in the winter and roller hockey in the summer.

The installation is expected to last a couple of days, and the surfacing takes three days to cure fully.

The city asks residents to avoid the boarded rink while crews are working on it.

Harvey said the courts should be open next week.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

Open with the Energeticcity.ca News App

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top