Local jet boat racer places second at Peace River Gold Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local jet boat racer Gord Humphrey, driving Unnatural Disaster, finished in second place overall at the Peace River Gold Cup last weekend.
Peace River’s Chad Burns, driving Bad Habit, finished in first place.
According to Peace River Boating Association President Felix Bergeron, ironically, the transmission in Burns’ boat was borrowed from Humphrey.
“He beat Gord with Gord’s parts,’ said Bergeron.
“It’s a big deal to lend that part [the transmission] out to another competitor. But Gord is that type of competitor. He’d rather win fair and square than see somebody stay onshore because they can’t get the parts they need. That’s just the type of guy he is.”
Both Burns and Humphrey compete in the unlimited class, where Bergeron says there are no restrictions on the parts used to build the boat’s engine.
“They can run whatever they want,” said Bergeron.
“Over the years, it used to be big, expensive engines, and now it’s kind of turned into turbine engines from helicopters that are going upwards of 2,000 to 2,500 horsepower. Some of those boats are going over 160 miles an hour.”
Humphrey wasn’t the only local competitor to participate in the cup. Stacy Kelm (Xcalibur), Clint Mohr (Mohr Aggresive), and Trapper Wolsey (Leroy) each competed in the CX class. Kelm took second place, Mohr finished in fourth, and Wolsey finished in sixth.
According to Bergeron, jet boats racing in the CX class have a “general engine.”
“It’s by General Motors, a little lighter of an engine, and it runs from 100 to 110 miles an hour,” said Bergeron.
Overall, Bergeron said the racing event was a success, with lots of spectators.
“We had a great weekend. The weather cooperated, we had a tremendous amount of support from our sponsors, our counties, and the town of Peace River itself,” said Bergeron.
“We couldn’t have asked for a better weekend.”
The Peace River Boating Association will finish off the season with a poker rally on August 18th.
More information about the Peace River Gold Cup and upcoming events can be found on the association’s Facebook page.