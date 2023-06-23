Local jet boat racers to compete in Peace River Gold Cup

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A handful of local jet boat racers are set to compete in the Peace River Gold Cup next month.
According to Peace River Boating Association president Felix Bergeron, Fort St. John’s Gord Humphrey (Unnatural Disaster), Stacy Kelm (Xcalibur), Trapper Wolsey (Leroy), and Clint Mohr (Mohr Aggressive) will compete in the races, which kick off in Peace River, Alberta, next month.
Mohr placed third at last year’s gold cup.
“There’s a couple of other guys, I’m not sure if they’re going to come, but there are usually six or seven boats out of Fort St. John,” said Bergeron.
The event will begin with a Show and Shine on July 28th at the Misery Mountain Ski Chalet. Bergeron says the event also serves as a tech inspection, so it’s a requirement for racers to make an appearance.
“We’ve invited a few car clubs this year as well, just to throw in some more things and give people something shiny to look at,” said Bergeron.
The races start on Saturday, beginning in the town of Peace River. Bergeron says racers will compete in two sets of circuits.
The first circuit runs around the north island, and the second around the south island. On Sunday, racers will take off to the Smoky River heading to Watino and back. The Smoky River is a major tributary of the Peace River.
“We’ve added another leg to that race because there usually isn’t a lot for the spectators to look at during Sunday’s race,” said Bergeron.
“They usually just see the boats take off, and then it’s a few hours before they return.”
The Peace River Gold Cup has taken place annually since 2004, with the exception of a couple of years due to COVID-19. Bergeron says the event is free to come and watch, and there’s fun to be had for all ages.
“We have a beer garden set up on Saturday and Sunday during the day at Riverfront Park in Peace River,” said Bergeron.
“There’s going to be a food vendor and a few activities for the kids too.”
Bergeron said the Peace River Boating Association is teaming up with Mighty Peace Tourism this year by creating the Jet Boat Circle Tour. The tour offers information about the races and accommodations for people new to the area or who are unfamiliar with jet boat racing culture.
The Peace River Gold Cup will run from July 28th to 30th. More information about the races can be found on the Peace River Boating Association’s Facebook page.
Thanks for Reading!
