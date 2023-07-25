Fort St. John councillor brings forward motions on sewer charges, unauthorized camping

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Two motions regarding sewer charges and unauthorized camping were approved by council on Monday after being brought forward by councillor Trevor Bolin.
During a regular council meeting on July 10th, Bolin announced he would be working to bring forward motions for the two issues at the next council meeting.
On July 24th, Bolin proposed staff review current city bylaws to determine options to manage camping on public property and properties zoned for commercial use and provide a report to council.
Answering councillor Byron Stewart’s question on why residential and institutional zoning were not included, Bolin said he left residential zoning out so kids could set up tents in their backyards and Institutional property owners may have events requiring tents.
Stewart also asked why industrial zoning wasn’t included, and Bolin agreed that it could be added to the motion.
Councillor Gord Klassen also brought forward the idea of including a provision allowing the property owner to have planned events involving tents.
“What we’re trying to do is have this fine, fine line between criminalizing the homeless and making a bylaw that prevents tents in the downtown area,” Bolin explained.
After further discussion, the councillors agreed to include industrial and institutional zoning in the motion and an addition to exclude events planned by the property’s owner.
During the council meeting on Monday, he also proposed the resolution that council direct staff to review options for billing sewer rates to limit additional charges for seasonal watering and present the options to council.
Council voted unanimously in favour of both resolutions.
Staff will return with a report on both proposals at a future council meeting.