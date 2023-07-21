Ground broken for new Dawson Creek hospital

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A group of stakeholders broke ground on the site of the new Dawson Creek Hospital on Tuesday.
A group consisting of members from the Dawson Creek Hospital, the Northern Health Board and the city used golden shovels to break up dirt at the site of the new hospital to celebrate the beginning of construction.
Over the next few weeks, excavators will remove approximately 56,000 metres cubed of earth for the new hospital’s basement.
In August, crews will begin pouring concrete footings and foundation walls, and in September, two large tower cranes will be installed.
Construction will continue through the winter, according to Northern Health.
In the fall, Northern Health will host info sessions and set up displays for community members to learn more about the future hospital and ask questions.
The new hospital will be approximately 24,500 square metres, featuring 70 beds — 24 more than the current hospital in Dawson Creek.
The hospital’s perinatal unit will be equipped with labour, delivery, recovery and post-partum rooms, along with a nursery.
Mental health services at the new hospital will see an increase from 15 beds to 18.
The facility will also continue to provide a range of surgical services, as well as chemotherapy, ambulatory care, radiology, clinical support and pharmacy services.
The project cost for the new hospital is approximately $590 million, which will be shared between the province through Northern Health and the Peace River Regional Hospital District.
The district will contribute a maximum of $177 million.
Northern Health expects 95 per cent of the project design to be completed by the new year.
Dawson Creek’s existing hospital will stay open during construction, and future use of its current site will be determined after the new hospital is open and in operation.
Construction is expected to be nearing completion by the fall of 2026, and the hospital will be able to accept patients by 2027.
