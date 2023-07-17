Fort Nelson man fired over baby moose rescue disputes previous employer’s allegations

FORT NELSON, B.C. — A Fort Nelson man recently went to social media to respond to allegations made by his former employer to the media after he was fired for rescuing a moose calf.
Fort Nelson’s Mark Skage was on his way home from work on June 6th when he says he rescued a baby moose from a potential bear attack, which led to him being fired from AFD Petroleum Inc.
According to Global News, AFD Petroleum said in an email that two-way video from inside the truck Skage was driving does not show evidence of a bear in the area.
He insisted that the bear was there.
“I wish it did show him, but regardless, he was there,” wrote Skage on Facebook. “If anyone chooses to doubt that, it’s ok because I know what happened,”
AFD also told Global News that Skage did not search properly for the calf’s mother, while the man claimed he did and could not locate her.
The video, shared with Global News, allegedly shows Skage picking the moose calf up and putting it into the truck.
Skage said he “had to get creative” with getting the calf in his truck because she was having issues due to the truck being full of parts and materials related to his job.
The video recording includes Skage making phone calls, including telling someone he knows about the calf.
He admitted to jokingly asking someone if they needed a new pet during one of the phone calls. Skage said the conversation was taken out of context.
AFD also told Global News that Skage did not contact BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS). Skage said he left a message with a Fort Nelson conservation officer on June 6th and called again the next morning. He said they were very helpful in getting the moose calf transported to Rimrock Wildlife Rehabilitation in Dawson Creek.
According to Corinna Harvey, who runs the centre with her family, the moose calf is reportedly doing well.
“The CO service was absolutely awesome, and it was not only a relief but a real experience seeing that they, too, had some compassion,” Skage said.
AFD president Dale Reimer told Global News the company takes its obligations to wildlife and the environment “extremely seriously,” and the only actions which put the animal in danger were those of Skage.
“AFD is deeply disappointed that a human resources matter has become part of the public record but is compelled, on behalf of our team, to respond specifically to our former employee’s allegations,” wrote Reimer to Global News.
The president told the news outlet AFD staff are trained on human resources policies and procedures, including rules on interacting with wildlife.
Skage reportedly completed the training, and his termination was reportedly a result of multiple workplace incidents, which Skage also disputes.
The BCCOS confirmed it is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident north of Fort Nelson, and because the investigation is ongoing, no further details can be provided at this time.
According to the B.C. Wildlife Act, it is illegal to be in possession of or transport wildlife without a licence, permit or outside of the circumstances allowed.
Skage said he knows the rules and consequences, and under other circumstances, he would have left the moose calf alone.
“I do know that whatever anyone else thinks, the calf’s mom was not there. The bear was. I did what I felt was the right thing,” Skage said.
Energeticcity.ca has reached out to AFD for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.