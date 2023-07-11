Ovintiv signs on for three more years as naming rights partner in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — Ovintiv Canada ULC will sponsor the naming rights for the Ovintiv Events Centre for another three years.
The three-year commitment will see an investment of $375,000 for the naming rights of the Ovintiv Events Centre.
In a release, Darcy Dober, mayor of Dawson Creek, said the partnership is important to the community.
“This is a great opportunity for us to partner with a prominent and caring business that has a deep commitment to our community and region,” Dober said.
“The City of Dawson Creek looks forward to the future and potential of the Ovintiv Events Centre. This renewed investment solidifies Ovintiv’s long-term commitment to our city.”
The Ovintiv Events Centre is part of the South Peace Multiplex within the city.
The centre was previously known as the Encana Events Centre, but in 2021, the venue and naming rights partner underwent rebranding, including name and signage changes.
“Strengthening the communities we call home is part of our social commitment,” said Kim Williams, VP & GM of Ovintiv’s Canadian Operations.
“We want to ensure we’re making positive impacts both now and in the future, and supporting the event centre’s role in connecting the community and region is an example Ovintiv is proud to commit to.”
The announcement comes while the Ovintiv Events Centre is celebrating its 15th anniversary.
The first event held at the centre was on May 25th, 2008, when Robert Munsch presented his “Love You Forever” tour.
Since then, the centre has hosted a sold-out Loretta Lynn show, Tragically Hip, Marilyn Manson, Florida Georgia Line and many more. The centre also hosts monster trucks, indoor rodeos, Hockey Canada events, broadway shows, figure skating, curling and non-profit fundraisers.
“OVG360 is truly excited to renew the partnership with Ovintiv Canada and its partner Cutbank Dawson Gas Resources (a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation) to further position the venue and build upon its success over the past fifteen years,” said OVG360’s Dustin Bodnaryk, General Manager of the Ovintiv Events Centre.
“The Ovintiv Events Centre is a catalyst for economic development and provides diverse recreational and entertainment opportunities which increase the quality of life to the citizens of Dawson Creek and surrounding region.”
The Ovintiv Events Centre’s next event will be The Great Benjamin Circus on July 13th.