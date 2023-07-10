SPONSORED: Discover West Tourism announces funding for local initiatives

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Discover West Tourism has announced funding opportunities for local initiatives to empower the tourism industry in Fort St. John.
The non-profit organization is dedicated to creating, developing, and sustaining tourism in rural destinations through local programs and investments. These destinations include Fort St. John, Chetwynd, Dawson Creek, and Prince George.
Approved applicants will receive funding for sponsorship, events, or advertising within Western Canada’s rural tourism sector. Distributed by Discover West Tourism, funds are supported by the Rural Destination Development Marketing Fund.
Discover West Tourism Marketing Funds creates space to enhance, increase and diversify year-round tourism in communities like Fort St. John. The funds allow Discover West Tourism to help promote the region as a tourist destination.
Fort St. John is renowned for its resource base, and frequented by seasonal workers and life-long residents. Developing tourism locally will generate new jobs while benefitting the local economy.
Discover West aims to promote awareness of Fort St. John as a tourist destination by supporting community events and businesses, including local sporting events, winter activities, and more.
Previously, Discover West sponsored events at the Pomeroy Sport Centre, including the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association, and the Fort St. John Figure Skating Club.
Discover West Tourism believes investing in local initiatives including sporting events, festivals, and recreation opportunities will fuel economic growth while connecting communities, creating jobs, inspiring customers, spurring cultural growth, and energizing future developments.
To request funding for local tourist attractions, businesses, sporting events, and charitable organizations, visit www.discoverwesttourism.com.