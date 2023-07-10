Farm-aid fund established for North Peace ranchers who lost fencing in wildfires

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace Community Foundation (NPCF) has established a fund to provide financial assistance to cattle ranchers who lost private fencing during the wildfires in the North Peace region.
According to the NPCF, many cattle ranchers lost essential fencing during the Red Creek and Stoddart Creek wildfires.
The foundation said through that experience, it was discovered that fences aren’t typically insurable, and programs from the government have not been established.
Delays in replacing or repairing burned fencing have a negative and cascading effect on the region, starting from the loss of quality pasture feed for cattle, potential contamination of crop fields and costs of repairs, which can affect food security and costs, according to the NPCF.
The ongoing conversations in the region, including with the Peace River Regional District and the Fort St. John & District Chamber of Commerce, have once again showcased the generosity of its residents.
The people and businesses wanted their donations to be quickly and directly distributed to those affected by the wildfires, so through the creation of the newly established Emergency Farm-Aid fund, the foundation is able to facilitate this.
A volunteer grant review committee will review funding applications, and the Fall Fair Society has agreed to issue payments to successful applicants on behalf of the foundation.
“Working with local knowledge and getting the funds to those who need it with the help of our partners is why the North Peace Community Foundation was started – for the future of the people. Today we see the amazing results of all those years of work to get this done,” said Lori Ackerman, Chair of the North Peace Community Foundation.
Donations are still being accepted through the foundation’s website or by cheque payable to the North Peace Community Foundation, PO Box 378, Downtown RPO, Fort St. John, BC V1J 3Z5.
Donators will receive a charitable receipt.
Grant applications will be accepted on the foundation’s website on a rolling basis, and the first intake period will close on August 15th, 2023.