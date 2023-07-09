NRRM issues Evacuation Order, Alert for Helmut area

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has issued an Evacuation Order for the Helmut area due to wildfires.
The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area (shown on the map above in red):
- 121.3459°W/59.6558°N in the northwest corner;
- 120.8450°W/59.6585°N in the northeast corner;
- 120.8381°W/59.4743°N in the southeast corner;
- 121.3057°W/59.4701°N in the southwest corner.
An Evacuation Alert has been issued for the following area (shown on the map above in yellow):
- 121.5865° W/59.7463° N in the northwest corner
- 120.5522° W/59.7526° N in the northeast corner
- 120.4829° W/59.4263° N in the southeast corner
- 121.5575° W/59.3806° N in the southwest corner
The NRRM says residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, although they may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.
What to do if you reside in an area under an Evacuation Order:
- Leave the area immediately;
- Call 9-1-1 if in immediate danger;
- Close all windows and doors;
- Shut off all gas and electrical appliances other than refrigerators and freezers;
- Close gates (latch) but do not lock;
- Gather family/co-workers and ensure everyone is accounted for;
- Take critical items (medicine, purse, wallet, and keys) only if they are immediately available;
- Take pets in pet kennels or on leashes;
- Do not use more vehicles than needed;
- Do not use the telephone unless in need of emergency service.
What to do if you reside in an area under an Evacuation Alert:
- Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an Evacuation Order be called while separated;
- Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure;
- Prepare to move disabled persons, children and neighbours if assistance is needed;
- Prepare to take pets and move livestock to a safe area (if possible);
- Arrange transportation for all household members;
- Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles;
- Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible;
- In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.
The NRRM also expanded its State of Local Emergency to the northeast corner of its boundary. The area under the State of Local Emergency is highlighted in green on the map above and is bounded:
- Along the north BC/NWT/Yukon border from 123.7585° W/60.0000° N in the northwest corner to 120.0000° W/60.0000° N in the northeast corner, then:
- Following down the BC/Alberta border to 120.0000° W/59.2500° N in the southeast corner over to 123.7585° W/59.2500° N in the southwest corner.
People who have a legitimate need to temporarily enter evacuated areas, such as to take care of livestock or maintain critical infrastructure or other essential services, can apply for a temporary entry permit, according to the NRRM. These permits are required if requesting access to or via roads running through an Evacuation Order area. To apply for a temporary entry permit, submit your request online here.
For more information, contact the Northern Rockies Regional Municipality Fort Nelson Emergency Operations Centre during business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 250-774-2541.