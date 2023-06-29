Summer Events: Hiking Trails, Canada Day, and More

Hey everyone!
Whether you are a seasoned hiker, just starting out, new to the area, or trying to find something new I’ve got something for you. BC has some of the most beautiful trails in Canada and the north is lucky to host many of the best ones. Ranked from easy to hard here are just a few of the hiking trails we have in the area.
Fish Creek Trails
This 4km long loop is conveniently located just outside of Fort St. John. A combination of paved and dirt trails that are typically clear of other people. This is a wonderful place to bring your pet for a nice walk through the woods as long as they are on a leash. The forest is gorgeous at midday with the sun filtering through the leaves letting you live out your cottage core dreams as you wander along the path.
Cactus Trails
Located along Cecil Lake Road, this moderately challenging trail has gorgeous views of the Beaton River. As you’re driving towards Cecil Lake keep a lookout for a set of stairs on the side of the hill, this will lead you to the trailhead then stay on the worn paths and you will be able to properly experience this 8km loop! The dirt trails can become slippery when wet, so be careful after heavy rain storms!
Paquette Ridge Trail to Elk Ridge Loop
Lastly, the hardest trail on my list! If you’re down near Moberly Lake and have a spare hour and a half then check out this loop. Bring your hiking boots because this 3.9 km long trek is steep. It’s worth the struggle though when you get to see the gorgeous view of Moberly Lake. With a peak elevation of 980 metres, it will feel as though you are walking into the clouds.
Events Happening June 30 – July 2, 2023
- Tumbler Ridge Global Geo Park 2023 Fishing Derby | Tumbler Ridge | June 30 – July 2
- Taylor Flats 200 | Taylor | June 30 – July 2
- Dawson Creek Carnival | Dawson Creek | June 30 – July 2
- Canada Day Celebrations | Fort St John | July 1
- Canada Day Celebrations | Pouce Coupe | July 1
- Canada Day Show and Shine | Fort St John | July 1
