Taylor Flats 200 kicks off next Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Peace Country River River Rats’ 10th annual Taylor Flats 200 jet boat racing event kicks off next Friday at Peace Island Park.
The weekend-long event will begin with a Show and Shine on Main Street in Taylor, featuring boats, race cars, classic cars, street cars, and remote control cars.
Community members and families of all ages are invited to the Show and Shine, where they will have the opportunity to meet some of the jet boat drivers who will be racing throughout the weekend and check out their boats.
Local jet boat racers Gord Humphrey and Jason Plaffy (Unnatural Disaster #357) will compete in the Taylor Flats 200. Humphrey and Plaffy won first place in the Unlimited class at Race the Joe, which took place in Idaho in May.
On last Friday’s episode of Moose Talks, Humphrey and Plaffy appeared as guests and said races will begin Saturday at 9:00 a.m., running up the Pine River. The event will feature races in the “Unlimited,” “CX,” and “A” classes on both Saturday and Sunday.
Circuit races will start at 2:00 p.m. at Peace Island Park and are free for the public to come and spectate.
The 10th annual Taylor Flats 200 begins with its Show and Shine event at Taylor from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. More information about the weekend’s events can be found on the BC Peace Country River Rats’ Facebook page.
