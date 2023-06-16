Moose Talks – Tumbler Ridge Mayor & Peace Country River Rats

On this episode of Moose Talks, Dub sits down with the mayor of Tumbler Ridge as well as representatives from the Peace Country River Rats
On this episode of Moose Talks, Tumbler Ridge Mayor Daryl Krakowka joins us to talk about residents returning to the district after the evacuation order was rescinded yesterday, and the situation going forward with the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire burning near Tumbler Ridge.

Then, we’ll chat with Gord Humphrey and Jason Palffy of the Peace Country River Rats about jet boat racing in the Peace and how the season is shaping up so far.

