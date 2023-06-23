Over 200 firefighters working on record-breaking Donnie Creek wildfire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) says 205 firefighters are working on the record-breaking Donnie Creek wildfire on Friday.
Marg Drysdale, fire information officer at the Donnie Creek Complex, said 17 helicopters, 37 pieces of heavy equipment and 25 structure protection personnel are also working on the fire.
The Donnie Creek Complex includes the Donnie Creek, Klua Lakes and Muskwa River wildfires.
Drysdale said the BCWS is lowering numbers on the structure protection personnel slightly because the demand for structure protection isn’t there, or there is already structure protection in place.
“They will be called back in if there becomes a point where we require them,” Drysdale said.
During Thursday’s storms, she said lighting affected air operations, and only certain areas of the fire received rain.
“It was fairly quick, and in some areas, we were back to dry dusty roads within a matter of a few minutes,” Drysdale said.
On Friday, conditions seem to be similar, with a severe thunderstorm expected, including erratic wind gusts.
“What we have our crews on the fire line do is make sure that they have lookouts where they think it’s necessary and make sure they’re watching the winds and the wind shifts at all times,” Drysdale said.
The fire information officer said crews have mostly moved away from the Trutch area and are focusing their efforts on the fire’s south flank because that is where the fire would have the most impact if it were to become highly active again.
Crews are working on tying a machine guard into the natural boundary of Grewatsch Creek and looking for opportunities to do planned ignitions if necessary.
A guard is a wide path or dirt road where all fuel is removed and can be achieved by hand or machinery for larger guards, also known as a control line.
Near the Beatton River and heading east, crews are also putting in machine guards to try to keep the wildfire on the northwest side of the river.
The Donnie Creek wildfire, part of the Donnie Creek Complex, is out of control at approximately 553,947 hectares, with an updated size expected in the coming days.
The Peace River Regional District rescinded evacuation orders on Sunday and Monday, but some evacuation alerts remain in place. An area restriction is also still in place around the wildfire.
The other two fires in the Donnie Creek Complex, Klua Lakes and Muskwa River are still out of control and being monitored.
The Klua Lakes wildfire is approximately 37,869 hectares, and the Muskwa River wildfire is about 22,413.
On June 23rd, a fire near Elleh Creek was discovered. The fire’s suspected cause is lightning, and it is currently out of control at about four hectares.
On June 22nd, another fire was discovered north of Muskwa River. It is suspected to be caused by lightning but is being held at three hectares.
The Tooga Creek wildfire is about 36,295 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains for the area.
There are 23 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
The special air quality statement issued in northeastern B.C. was reissued Tuesday morning.
The air quality is at a moderate risk in Fort St. John.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
