Special air quality statement reissued for Peace River region, Fort Nelson

Due to the wildfire smoke in the area, a special air quality statement has been reissued in Northeastern B.C., including Fort St. John.
June 20, 2023
A grey and white map showing the areas of B.C. being affected by June 20th's smokey skies bulletin.
The areas in grey are being affected by the special air quality statement. (Government of B.C.)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Due to the wildfire smoke in the area, a special air quality statement has been reissued in northeast B.C., including Fort St. John.

Environment Canada reinstated a special air quality statement Tuesday because of the poor air quality and reduced visibility caused by the Donnie Creek, West Kiskatinaw River and Peavine Creek wildfires.

Environment Canada states air quality is a high risk in smoky areas and a low risk in areas without smoke.

In areas with smoke, people considered at risk, including older people, children and people with lung conditions, should avoid strenuous activities outdoors, said Environment Canada.

The general public should also reduce or reschedule strenuous activities outdoors, especially if they begin experiencing symptoms like coughing and throat irritation.

According to Firesmoke.ca, the smoke isn’t expected to dissipate until at least Thursday morning.

The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.

