Summer Events: Fishing, Chili, International Food, and More

Learn more about the different fishing spots across northeast B.C. Plus, a list of events happening for June 23-25, 2023
School is wrapping up and summer is starting so what better way to celebrate that than with a nice fishing trip? This week in the summer newsletter I am showcasing the many places to fish in northeast BC! Whether you are a small-time angler or a fishing enthusiast I’m sure there will be something for everyone in this week’s issue.

Charlie Lake

This small lake is ideal for beginners. Whether you are fishing from a dock or a boat the fish will be biting! For casting, I recommend a light jig with a bright head and spinners for trolling through the weeds.

Williston Lake

I would highly recommend bringing a good boat and checking the wind before you fish here but once you do get out on the lake the gorgeous inlets are chock full of fish. The further you are able to go down the lake the better the fishing is so make sure to fill up the jerry cans. While on the main lake trolling with a willow leaf set up and flashers have been found to be successful. While in the many bays around the lake casting with a spinner brings in all sorts of creatures.

Moberly Lake

Last on my list this week is Moberly Lake. This is a wonderful fishing hole for campers because of its vehicle-accessible campsite. This is a fly fish-friendly lake as this is one of the best ways to catch the mountain white fish in the lake and if you are looking to get out on the lake trolling around with flashers or jigs is always a great way to catch a big one!

Did we miss any? Let us know by emailing [email protected]

Events Happening June 23-25, 2023

Want to let us know about an event? Email us at [email protected]

