Summer Events: Fishing, Chili, International Food, and More

School is wrapping up and summer is starting so what better way to celebrate that than with a nice fishing trip? This week in the summer newsletter I am showcasing the many places to fish in northeast BC! Whether you are a small-time angler or a fishing enthusiast I’m sure there will be something for everyone in this week’s issue.
Charlie Lake
This small lake is ideal for beginners. Whether you are fishing from a dock or a boat the fish will be biting! For casting, I recommend a light jig with a bright head and spinners for trolling through the weeds.
Williston Lake
I would highly recommend bringing a good boat and checking the wind before you fish here but once you do get out on the lake the gorgeous inlets are chock full of fish. The further you are able to go down the lake the better the fishing is so make sure to fill up the jerry cans. While on the main lake trolling with a willow leaf set up and flashers have been found to be successful. While in the many bays around the lake casting with a spinner brings in all sorts of creatures.
Moberly Lake
Last on my list this week is Moberly Lake. This is a wonderful fishing hole for campers because of its vehicle-accessible campsite. This is a fly fish-friendly lake as this is one of the best ways to catch the mountain white fish in the lake and if you are looking to get out on the lake trolling around with flashers or jigs is always a great way to catch a big one!
Events Happening June 23-25, 2023
- Doug Babcock Memorial Challenge | Taylor | June 23-24
- Sadownik Miles for Smiles | Fort St John | June 23-24
- Summer Solstice Run | Dawson Creek | June 24
- Taste of Fort St John | Fort St John | June 24
- Multicultural Fusion Celebration | Dawson Creek | June 24
- Crystal Bracelet Making | Fort Nelson | June 24
- DCCC’s Summer Golf Tournament | Dawson Creek | June 24
- Book Reading with Doris Erika Brocke | Fort St John | June 24
- Chili Bowl Bash | Fort St John | June 24
- Peace Valley Folk Fest Pre Party | Fort St John | June 24
- Rock Steady | Fort St John | June 24
- Chess at the Library | Fort Nelson | June 25
- Free Swim | Dawson Creek | June 25
- Aysanabee & Kym Gouchie | Dawson Creek | June 25
