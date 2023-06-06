Sadownik Miles for Smiles fundraises for cancer

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Vertical Slam Society is holding its fourth annual Sadownik Miles for Smiles event to fundraise for local cancer patients.
According to event organizer Laurie Cardinal, funds raised are used to purchase gift cards, which are then packaged in envelopes and delivered to patients in the chemo unit at the Fort St. John Hospital.
“It kind of helps take some pressure off of them financially while they’re getting chemo,” said Cardinal.
“Canada doesn’t do a great job of taking care of its sick people financially, so, we try to take some of that pressure off for them and let them know we care.”
Cardinal says in previous years, the Miles for Smiles event raised around $1,000 to $2,000 in gift cards.
“This year, we really hope to raise about $4,000 or $5,000 so we can give back more,” said Cardinal.
Miles for Smiles is held in memory of the late Steven and Nicole Sadownik, who Cardinal recalls as “amazing community members.” Both were members of the Vertical Slam Society.
The Sadownik Miles for Smiles event will kick off at Fish Creek Community Forest. The 24-hour-long event includes running continuous laps through the forest, and anyone is welcome to register.
“You can come and go anytime between the 24 hours,” said Cardinal.
“We really don’t want anyone to be intimidated by the length, they can literally come and do it very casually to support the cause, or they can use it as an event where they’re pushing themselves.”
Miles for Smiles begins at 8:00 p.m. on June 23rd and ends at 8:00 p.m. on June 24th. Course details, rules, and registration for the event can be found on Raceroster.com. More information on the Vertical Slam Society can be found on the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge Facebook page.
