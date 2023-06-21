Taste of Fort St. John International Food Festival returns this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Taste of Fort St. John International Food Festival is back this weekend.
This year marks the only time the festival, hosted by the Fort St. John Multicultural Society, has been held in one venue since pandemic restrictions were implemented.
Alan Yu, founder and director of the Fort St. John Multicultural Society, said they are trying to regain the momentum the festival had prior to the pandemic.
“Our cultural performers were unable to practice during [pandemic restrictions], and most of them disbanded,” Yu said.
“We also lost some food vendors, but we have more vendor participants showing interest this year than last year.”
Yu said there will be food from Thailand, Jamaica, India, The Philippines, Greece, China and North America.
The event is free, but vendors will charge for their food.
The festival will be held Saturday, June 24th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fort St. John Curling Club, 9504 96th Street.
