Donnie Creek wildfire combines with Heck Creek wildfire

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Donnie Creek wildfire, part of the Donnie Creek Complex, has combined with the Heck Creek wildfire, according to BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).
The approximately 465,367-hectare fire also took advantage of a northerly wind push and receptive fuels and moved past some previously established boundaries, leading to two additional evacuation orders over the weekend.
The Donnie Creek fire is about three kilometres from the Alaska Highway but is not currently affecting traffic.
BCWS says forward planning is underway for the possibility of the fire reaching the highway.
Structure protection personnel are working ahead on structures and critical infrastructure.
Due to aggressive fire behaviour, it is not safe for crews to use direct attack methods on some regions of the fire.
BCWS says the objectives remain to protect human life, including the public’s and responder’s lives.
The Peace River Regional District issued new evacuation alerts and orders for the Donnie Creek wildfire, and an area restriction is still in place.
The Muskwa River wildfire grew to approximately 11,367 hectares, and the Klua Lakes wildfire grew to about 32,050 hectares.
The fire near Inga Creek, discovered on June 5th, has been extinguished.
The Tooga Creek wildfire grew to approximately 20,971 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains.
For the latest evacuation order and alert information, visit the Peace River Regional District’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.
There are approximately 32 active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre.
For the latest wildfire information, visit BCWS’ website.
For the latest information on road closures, check DriveBC.
