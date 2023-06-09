Inconnu finds success at Northern Lights Competition

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Inconnu Swim Club found success at the Northern Lights Competition in Grande Prairie last month.
The club sent 42 junior and national swimmers to compete in the event, which took place from May 4th to 6th.
Held at the Eastlink Sport Centre, the competition hosted 400 swimmers from 10 different teams across Alberta and B.C.
Inconnu’s swimmers accomplished multiple top-three medals and top-eight finishes, with 80 per cent of the team putting up personal bests.
Next up for the Inconnu swim club, the team will head to Kelowna for Divisional Championships from June 24th to 26th. The Divisional Championships are a qualifier event, meaning select swimmers will attend.
