Women of Fort St. John showered with self-care gifts

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Through Moose FM’s Women of FSJ contest, five local women were highlighted in the community through nominations from community members.

The contest ran from March 27th to March 31st, with a winner each day given prizes to female-owned small businesses and a gift card from Carter’s Jewellers to treat themselves.

On Monday, Amanda Dommasch was nominated by Christina Freeston. The pair met at the local Farmers Market, where Dommasch sells candles through her business, Metanoia Creations

“Amanda is a worldwide traveller who doesn’t let much stop her from achieving her dreams and aspirations,” Freeston said.

“She is a woman who gives everything her all and is there to help and support others along her way. With her business she started, right from the beginning, she wanted to give back.”

On Tuesday, Giullianna Marino was nominated by Kaci Maloney for supporting her clients at Blooming Beauty Spa as well as her family and friends.

“She works day and night as sole owner and is always striving to make sure those around her are feeling their best and works so hard to help boost people’s self-confidence,” Maloney said.

“She has helped many in the community, me included. It is for these reasons I truly believe this award would be perfect for her and show how much her clients, family and friends all value her and how much she does for each of us all day, every day.”

Wednesday saw Lisa Jewell nominated by Lisa Banks for her work at the Women’s Resource Society.

“Please pick Lisa and make her day, as this woman deserves something nice in her life after all the love and care she shows others,” Banks wrote.

Brenda Baumeister got nominated by a fellow nurse, Viva Swanson, on Thursday, for her active role in the community through the years.

“Brenda is set to retire this spring and is currently actively soliciting community fundraising support for when she and her granddaughter Payton cut their hair at the end of March for the Children’s Wig Program and a donation to Peace Villa Residential Care Centre in Fort St. John,” Swanson said.

“Brenda has a great big heart and has actively carried on her father Vance’s legacy of contribution and volunteer service to our community.”

On Friday, Shelley Gallinger was nominated by her coworker Daina Purchase from the local Home Hardware for the support and volunteering she does in the community.

“When she is able, she always tries to get the staff involved and always is looking to advance and motivate people to be the best version of themselves,” Purchase said.

“She is a great leader, always looking to move forward and adapt to the ever-changing world that we live in. She is one of the most supportive people I know.”

The contest was for others in the community to nominate a woman in their lives who drives change and strives to do better.

On top of a $75 gift card to Carters Jewellers, each woman was given a $50 gift card to The Little Sugar Studio, Jen Blends Beauty, Wildflower Babe Cave, Summit Beauty and $50 in prizes from Rustic Rose Decor.

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

