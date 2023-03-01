Grandma, granddaughter duo team up to raise funds for Peace Villa

A local grandma and her grandaughter have teamed up to raise money for Peace Villa throughout March.
By News March 1, 2023
A woman and young girl standing in front of an evergreen tree.
Brenda Baumeister and her granddaughter Payton. (Brenda Baumeister, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local grandma and her grandaughter have teamed up to raise money for Peace Villa throughout March.

Brenda Baumeister said her 11-year-old granddaughter Payton came to her and said she wanted to cut her hair for a kids’ wig program.

“And I was like, well, honey, sure, except oma doesn’t have a lot of hair, but I tell you, I’ll shave it,” Baumeister said.

The duo chose to raise money for Peace Villa, where Baumeister began her nursing career. So far, they have raised over $3,000.

Baumeister said this will be the third time shaving her head for a fundraising event.

“The first time I did it for the Canadian Cancer Society for some fundraising we did through there, then I did the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, then Bluey Days,” Baumeister explained. 

Baumeister and Payton are accepting donations until March 31st, at 2 p.m., when they will cut and shave their hair at the Fort St. John Hospital for people to see.

To donate, the Hospital Foundation can be contacted at 250-261-7563 or donate online on Canada Helps’ website.

The full interview with Baumeister can be viewed below:

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.