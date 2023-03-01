Grandma, granddaughter duo team up to raise funds for Peace Villa

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local grandma and her grandaughter have teamed up to raise money for Peace Villa throughout March.
Brenda Baumeister said her 11-year-old granddaughter Payton came to her and said she wanted to cut her hair for a kids’ wig program.
“And I was like, well, honey, sure, except oma doesn’t have a lot of hair, but I tell you, I’ll shave it,” Baumeister said.
The duo chose to raise money for Peace Villa, where Baumeister began her nursing career. So far, they have raised over $3,000.
Baumeister said this will be the third time shaving her head for a fundraising event.
“The first time I did it for the Canadian Cancer Society for some fundraising we did through there, then I did the Fort St. John Hospital Foundation, then Bluey Days,” Baumeister explained.
Baumeister and Payton are accepting donations until March 31st, at 2 p.m., when they will cut and shave their hair at the Fort St. John Hospital for people to see.
To donate, the Hospital Foundation can be contacted at 250-261-7563 or donate online on Canada Helps’ website.
The full interview with Baumeister can be viewed below:
