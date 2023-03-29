Hudson’s Hope Open Rodeo to return after 15-year hiatus

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Hudson’s Hope Open Rodeo is set to make its return this summer, after a 15-year hiatus due to a lack of sponsorship.
Held at the Hudson’s Hope Rodeo Grounds, the event will feature plenty of rodeo-type events for all ages, a dance with music from local performers, and a mechanical bull competition.
According to event organizer Yvonne Clarke, anyone with any skill set is welcome to enter the open rodeo.
“Generally what we’ve been seeing around the Peace region has been a lot of competitive rodeos, which means you have to have a pro card to participate,” said Clarke.
“Whereas an open rodeo gives a chance to the newer, local, and maybe less experienced competitors. I think it’s so great because a lot of people in the area grow up on horses, but not everyone has the means to go out and attend everything.”
Proceeds from the event will be donated to the BC Children’s Hospital.
“Our goal is to fundraise $10,000,” said Clarke.
“I think that would be such a great donation to come from the Peace region, and from Hudson’s Hope in particular.”
The event is still in need of sponsorship to reach its fundraising goal.
The Hudson’s Hope Open Rodeo will kick off from July 8th to 9th. More information on how to register or sponsor can be found on the event’s Facebook page, or by contacting Clarke at [email protected]
