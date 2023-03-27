Tumbler Ridge resident conducting Bear Awareness training

Energeticcity is the voice of the Peace. But we need your help. Give $10 a month today and be the reason we can cover the next story!
TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — After a bear attack in Dawson Creek last year, a Tumbler Ridge local decided to share his knowledge of bear awareness with his community.
Kale Ericson says he will be offering Bear Awareness Training in Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd and Mackenzie next month to prepare residents in case they encounter bears. Over the past ten years, Ericson has been a wildlife awareness instructor, educating at least a thousand people through wildlife or bear safety courses.
“Back in 2014, there was a lady killed at a Suncor site due to a predatory black bear,” said Ericson, who also works as a health and safety manager for Conuma Resources.
“I ended up being one of the only people around at the time that had the certification to be able to train the level two wildlife awareness [course].”
During the upcoming Bear Awareness Training, Ericson will provide approximately two hours of training to anyone 12 years old and up that are interested. The sessions include hands-on experience using fake bear spray.
Ericson has trained local businesses and Tumbler Ridge Secondary for several years but recently decided to offer courses to his community after the Dawson Creek bear attack.
“Every time I do one of the courses, people have so much take away from it because they’re like, ‘well, I wasn’t aware that you should do this in these situations,’” Ericson said.
The course is free of charge. When providing training to businesses, Ericson typically asks for them to cover supplies.
“I’m spending all my spare time now training people in wildlife awareness,” Ericson laughed.
The events in Tumbler Ridge, Chetwynd and Mackenzie are free, but after the amount of attention received, he has decided to start Facebook events for each location to keep track of participant numbers.
In Tumbler Ridge, the training will occur at the Tumbler Ridge Community Centre, located at 340 Front Street, on April 15th from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
In Chetwynd, he will be providing the training at the Chetwynd & District Rec Centre located at 4512 North Access Road on April 21st from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
In Mackenzie, the training will happen at the Mackenzie Recreation Center at 400 Skeena Drive on April 22nd from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Depending on the interest and Ericson’s availability, future dates and towns may be included for the training.
