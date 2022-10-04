DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Two people have been seriously injured after a bear attack near Dawson Creek on Monday.

On October 3rd at approximately 6:50 pm, Dawson Creek RCMP received a report of a bear attack on the Bear Mountain Cross Country Ski Club trails.

Two victims, both females, aged approximately 30 and 48 years old respectively, were reportedly under attack and unaccounted for.

RCMP officers attended the area with a BC ambulance and broke into teams to search the network of trails in the area.

At the time, the sun had just set.

At approximately 7:50 pm, two officers on UTV located the victims critically injured, lying in the bush with a large boar black bear lingering nearby.

Several attempts were made to scare the bear off. However, it remained and would not leave the vicinity of the victims.

RCMP officers believed the bear to be guarding the victims, so discharged a rifle, striking the bear and killing it.

The victims were then secured and transported out of the trail network to waiting paramedics, after which they were medi-vacced with serious life-threatening injuries.

At this time, both victims remain alive.

Dawson Creek RCMP would like to extend a thank-you to BC Ambulance, BC Conservation Officer Service, and South Peace Search and Rescue for their assistance which led to the successful recovery of the victims.

Dawson Creek RCMP would like to take this opportunity to remind the public to be bear-aware when enjoying the backcountry.

Noisemakers such as bells can alert bears to your presence and decrease the likelihood of scaring a bear and provoking an attack. Always carry bear spray and travel in groups. Avoid hiking on trails in the backcountry during sunrise and sunset, which is when most animals will be most active.