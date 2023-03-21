Local boxers eager to compete after Beatty Beatdown

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local boxers from Fivestar Boxing Academy are eager to get back in the ring after coming home from last weekend’s Beatty Beatdown in Grande Prairie.
Fivestar owner and head coach Justin Donally called this year a “rebuilding year” and wanted to allow some of his newer boxers to get some experience in the ring in Grande Prairie ahead of the Fivestar Fight League event next month.
The boxing club returned from the Grande Prairie event with three wins and three losses.
According to Donally, many of his pupils are new to the sport, so he has been spending more time fine-tuning their technique in the gym rather than travelling and fighting competitively.
“Some coaches like to throw their guys in the ring, but I don’t,” said Donally.
“I think losing is a habit, and if you put them in too early and they start to lose, they’ll quit or won’t want to continue. I like to make sure they’re fully ready.”
The Beatty Beatdown was a chance for Donally to put his boxers in the ring in front of 500 people to allow them to get their nerves sorted out before fighting in front of their hometown crowd in April.
As a whole, Donally was pleased with his boxers’ performances last weekend.
“I had a couple of kids with really great performances, and everybody who lost – their fights were extremely close,” said Donally.
The event marked the return to the ring for Fivestar boxer Eddie Scarfo since competing in the Western Canadian Championships last May. Scarfo’s fight against Edmonton’s Seth Schrieber of Marshall Boxing Club resulted in a split decision loss.
“Eddie came out, and he was winning the fight. He won the first round, the second was close, and he kind of fell off a bit in the third,” said Donally.
“It was a loss, but extremely close, against one of the best guys in the country. It’s hard for me to be upset. We have some adjustments to make, and they’re going to have a rematch next month at Fivestar Fight League.”
Scarfo is eager to get back in the ring with Schreiber and knows what he needs to work on ahead of his rematch.
“I think my takeaway is that I need to notice when my opponent is hurt and work on my cardio,” said Scarfo.
“Obviously, my second round was not as good as my first round. But, if my second round was still able to compete with somebody who’s been fighting all year, who is older and has more fights than me — I feel with the training I’m doing right now — I’ll take him.”
The Beatty Beatdown was Fivestar boxer Mason Tetreault’s in-ring debut, and although he lost, the experience has him itching for another fight.
“It was pretty mesmerizing walking out there with my coach, with the whole crowd looking back at me, knowing I’m about to get in the ring and scrap with someone,” said Tetreault.
Donally said Tetreault has been training with him for a short amount of time and was impressed with his performance.
“Typically, he could have used a few more months before I put him in the ring, so for him to go out and get that ring time – he looked really good. The fight was really close,” said Donally.
“It better prepares him for the next time, and he got to shake some nerves out.”
Three of Donally’s younger boxers, Cruz Gordon, Wyatt Bowler, and Corbin Jung, each found success at the Beatty Beatdown and came out of their fights with wins.
The Fivestar Fight League event will feature ten of its own boxers, along with the return of Nick Young, who will be featured in the main event.
The event kicks off on April 29th at the Pomeroy Hotel.
