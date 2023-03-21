Creating a Winning First Impression: Why Staging Matters in Real Estate

When it comes to selling your home in the FSJ market, making a great first impression is key. One of the most effective ways to do this is through home staging. The goal of home staging is to showcase the home’s best features, highlight its unique selling points, and create an emotional connection with the buyer. As a top-selling Century 21 Fort St. John real estate agent, I know firsthand the importance of staging when it comes to selling homes in the Peace Region.
Preparation
Home staging involves preparing a home for sale by making it as attractive and appealing as possible to potential buyers. This process includes cleaning and decluttering the space, making necessary repairs, and neutralizing the decor to appeal to a wider range of people. Once the foundational tasks are completed, furniture arrangement and accessorizing are used to create a warm and inviting atmosphere that highlights the home’s best features.
Techniques
Staging techniques, such as furniture arrangement, lighting, and accessorizing, are the creative elements that bring a space to life. Furniture arrangement involves arranging pieces in a way that maximizes space and functionality, while also highlighting key features of the room. Lighting is also an important aspect of home staging, as it can help to create a warm atmosphere.
Accessorizing involves adding finishing touches, such as pillows, throw blankets, and decorative items, that can help to personalize the space and make it feel more livable. When it comes to staging techniques, it’s important to strike a balance between making the space look appealing and avoiding over-accessorizing, as this can detract from the overall look and feel of the home. The goal is to create a space that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional, and that will appeal to a wide range of potential buyers.
Vacant Properties
Vacant properties can often feel cold and uninviting and it can be difficult for potential buyers to imagine themselves living in the space. Staging a vacant property can bring warmth and life to the space, making it easier for potential buyers to imagine themselves living there.
How Much Should I Spend?
The amount you should spend on home staging will vary based on several factors, including the size of your home, the condition of the property, the type of market you are in, and your overall budget. However, a good guideline is 1-3% of the listing price. A small investment in home staging can pay off in the form of a higher sale price and a quicker sale. I recommend prioritizing the areas of your home that will have the greatest impact on the sale. Starting with small updates, such as decluttering and neutralizing the decor, can be a great way to make a big difference without breaking the bank. An experienced agent can guide you through the most important areas to focus on or they may recommend a professional stager/interior designer for larger higher price-tag projects. Staging is typically paid for by the homeowner but in special circumstances or high-end listings, an agent may want to contribute if it means a successful sale in a shorter time.
Exterior Staging
A well-staged exterior can be just as important as the interior. Exterior staging involves updating landscaping, painting the exterior, and making small repairs to create a welcoming and inviting first impression for potential buyers. I provide my clients with exterior staging recommendations that can make all the difference when it comes to selling your home in the Energetic City, and we will be elaborating on this in a future article.
Return on Investment
Staging your home is an important step in the selling process, and can significantly increase your chances of a successful sale. Properly staged homes in Fort St. John have been shown to sell faster and sell for anywhere from 5% to 20% more than un-staged homes, depending on location, market conditions, and specific features of the home.
