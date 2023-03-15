Chamber provides update to council

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The new local Chamber of Commerce CEO provided her first update to city council on Monday after taking up her position in February.
Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce CEO Kathleen Connolly provided council with an update on the group’s growth, survey updates, and upcoming events.
Connolly thanked the city for the opportunity to participate in the city’s Economic Development survey and shared some comments from their members with council.
Member’s responses revealed three main areas of development interest: community economic development, the labour market gap, and the increased cost of doing business. Another area highlighted by members was more networking opportunities, to which Connolly invited council to attend some of the chamber’s upcoming events.
Some of these events included their upcoming event with Work BC on March 23rd and a luncheon scheduled for April where the province will speak on the recent developments with Treaty 8.
Connolly also mentioned the chamber had expressed interest to the BC Chamber of Commerce in hosting its AGM in 2025.
Connolly informed council that the chamber would be bringing a policy resolution forward to the BC Chamber AGM this June regarding funding improvements for the Alaska Highway and Taylor Bridge.
The chamber is looking to hire a new bookkeeper for the chamber and plans to apply for funding to hire a grant writer and a member relations representative.
The chamber also asked to have the city officially proclaim Chamber of Commerce Week, which occurred on February 13th to 17th, in celebration and recognition of the small businesses in the city and the chamber’s dedication to strengthening the business community.
Connolly ended her presentation by stating the chamber’s board and staff would continue to work closely with elected officials, the business community, and stakeholders to grow and support the Fort St. John community.
The full presentation from the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce can be read below:
