New Chamber of Commerce CEO ready to start

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The new CEO of the Fort St. John Chamber of Commerce, Kathleen Connolly, is excited to get to know the community.
Connolly began her role in Fort St. John after leaving her previous role with the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce on February 3rd.
In an interview with Energeticcity.ca, Connolly said she is already getting calls and ideas from community members.
“My phone has been blowing up, which is really exciting,” Connolly said. “People who have great ideas and wanna support, and find out where we can partner.”
Connolly said the energy in the city is “exciting” and believes there is “good potential” to create strong economies in Fort St. John.
“I get why it’s called the Energetic City.”
Connolly said the city’s energy and “pro-business” leadership is what made her excited to work with the Fort St. John chamber and community.
“Taking what I have and just springboarding off of that. It just sounds amazing to me,” Connolly said.
Connolly said her first 90 days with the chamber will be dedicated to understanding the city and what’s important to Fort St. John.
“The assumption that I know what the membership wants would be incorrect,” Connolly said.
“So I’m going to be doing a survey. Put out to our membership in the next, probably, [few] months.”
After the survey, Connolly said there would be a conference to sit down with community members and other economic partners to discuss the best areas and ways for the chamber to offer its support.
Connolly said she was looking forward to growing alongside the chamber and community.
“I’m a rock and roller, man. We got stuff to do.”
In a post on Facebook, Connolly said she was open to anyone reaching out to her to discuss ideas and thoughts on growth and stability in the business community.
She can be reached at [email protected] or by calling 250-785-6037.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!