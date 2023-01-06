FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce has appointed Kathleen Connolly as its new CEO.

According to the chamber’s announcement on Friday, Connolly has lived in Northeast B.C. for most of her life and has been an influential member of her community. Her work includes ten years as the executive director of the Dawson Creek and District Chamber of Commerce.

Connolly said she was looking forward to working with the chamber in Fort St. John.

“I have enormous respect for the Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce and look forward to leading the organization and working with the business community in Fort St. John,” said Connolly.

The chamber said they were excited to see Connolly’s passion for change in the area.

“Her passion for Northeast B.C. will help bring positive changes for businesses in the North Peace,” the chamber said.

The release also highlighted Connolly’s advocacy for the oil and gas industry and commitment to reconciliation as an Indigenous woman.

Connolly filling the position comes after the previous CEO, Cheryl Montgomery, was “transitioned out” in November 2022.

Connolly will exit her role with the Dawson Creek chamber on February 3rd, 2023, and begin her role with the Fort St. John chamber.

