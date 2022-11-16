FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Cheryl Montgomery has been “transitioned out” as Fort St. John and District Chamber of Commerce CEO.

The chamber board made the announcement Wednesday, stating Montgomery was no longer in the role as of November 14th.

The board acknowledged Montgomery’s accomplishments with the chamber, including launching the Creating Energy conference, creating the Shop Local school program, and leading the chamber through COVID-19.

Story Continues Below

“The board and our membership hold Cheryl in high esteem for her commitment to our business community during her tenure and wish her well in her next steps,” said the board in a release on November 16th.

The chamber has begun an executive search to fill the spot of CEO.

For more information, residents can contact the chamber at 250-785-6037 or by email at info@fsjchamber.com.

Thanks for reading! We try to cover all things Northeast B.C. and are able to do so in part thanks to our Supporters. As a Supporter, you can help ensure that local news and events are covered. Click the button below to find out more. SHOW YOUR SUPPORT