DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek & District Chamber of Commerce announced the resignation of CEO Kathleen Connolly on Thursday.

In a media release on Thursday morning, the board made Connolly’s departure announcement with “mixed emotions.”

The board of directors said they appreciate Connolly’s dedication to the organization, membership and the community of Dawson Creek over the last ten years.

The board said they are “very sad” to see her go but wished her the best in her future endeavours.

Looking ahead, the board will begin the search for an executive director to fill Connolly’s role and hope to find a candidate in the next six to eight weeks.

They will reportedly be working as quickly as possible to fill the role so they can continue the chamber’s programs.

“We know that Kathleen’s efforts, standards and protocols will mean the incoming executive director is set up for success,” said the board in a statement.

The board and staff said they will update their members as they carry out the hiring process.

Connolly will be departing the chamber on February 3rd, 2023.

