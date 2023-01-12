FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John is seeking feedback from residents to help develop its Economic Development Strategy.

The city is asking for small business owners and residents to share their ideas and feedback on how to boost the local economy and enhance residents’ quality of life.

There are two different surveys — one for small business owners, and one for residents. Both the community and small business surveys offer the chance to win a $100 gift card to a local business of the winner’s choice.

Story Continues Below

The new strategy is set to be completed in the spring. Feedback from these surveys will guide city efforts to support and help grow existing local businesses, as well as attract new businesses to Fort St. John.

The strategy will also help further connect aspects of the community to better job opportunities such as housing, better broadband, affordability, and more “flexible form and function for today’s entrepreneurs needing more nimble solutions.”

For more information on the Let’s Talk Economic Development engagement, visit the City of Fort St. John’s website.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More