VIDEO: Inconnu Swim Club welcomes new coach

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Inconnu Swim Club welcomed Carmen Escobar as their new coach, and she has big plans in store for her swimmers.
Originally from Mexico, Escobar moved to Canada in 2009. She coached the country’s second-largest club for ten years in Ontario before moving to Whitehorse.
“I coached there for three years and then I went back to Ontario for a bit,” said Escobar.
“I decided northern communities are so much better and this position was open so I applied for it -and now here I am.”
With 25 years of experience under her belt, Escobar coached Mexico’s national team for Olympic Games, World Cups, and World Championships.
Escobar’s passion lies in watching her swimmers progress over the years.
“To see where your swimmers start and when they graduate. It’s just a completely different version of them. As they grow and as they continue on in the program, it is the coolest thing. You see them in the downs. You see them in the ups,” said Escobar.
“Both positions are a privilege for me to observe and watch. Having the opportunity to lead them through that is very rewarding.”
Escobar’s long-term goal is to have a program where her swimmers continue on with the sport for the better part of their lives.
“I don’t want swimmers to think 16 is too old, 17 is too old,” said Escobar.
“That’s just the beginning. I want that perspective to be very instilled in this group.”
The swim club has a busy season ahead and is gearing up to head to Mexico for training camp over spring break.
The club’s capacity is down about 50 per cent due to last fall’s pool closure, and currently, there are openings for new members to join.
Escobar will run assessments on Saturday for swimmers interested in joining the club. The coach can be reached at [email protected] to book assessments.
The Inconnu Swim Club will be available for questions and information this weekend at Community One Stop this weekend in the Totem Mall.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.