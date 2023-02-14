Community One Stop Registration is back

By News February 14, 2023
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.— The City of Fort St. John’s Community One Stop Registration kicks off next month at the Totem Mall. 

The registration provides an opportunity for community members to sign up for various programs and organizations throughout the Peace region. 

The event hosts businesses and organizations offering recreation, leisure activities, and cultural services. Both new and long-established businesses participate in the event.

The Community One Stop Registration features programs from hockey, gymnastics, soccer, dance, cheerleading, health and wellness, music, and more. 

Businesses and organizations who would like to register for the event can find more information on the city’s website. 

The spring Community One Stop Registration event takes place on March 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. inside the Totem Mall. 

