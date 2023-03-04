Dawson Creek woman found dead in Mexico

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – A Dawson Creek woman has been killed in Mexico while on vacation.
Kiara Agnew, who worked at Lakeview Credit Union in Dawson Creek, was found unresponsive in a hotel near Playa del Carmen Friday morning. In a statement provided to Riviera Maya News, the Secretariat of Public Security in Mexico said a man was taken into custody after the body of Agnew was found.
Mexican authorities have only identified the male as “Ryan N.” Police allege they found Ryan with blood on his clothes, and he was next to Agnew.
A GoFundMe has already been started to help bring Agnew’s body back to Canada. The original goal was to raise $10,000, but as of Saturday night, the fundraiser had already passed $15,000. To donate, click here.
The Secretariat of Public Security tweeted, “Solidarity SSPyT police officers insured a person of foreign origin for the possible crime of femicide after a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighborhood.”
According to the Canadian Femicide Observatory for Justice and Accountability, the definition of femicide varies across disciplines and world regions but broadly captures the killing of females, primarily by men, because they are female.
The report from Riviera Maya News says that Police have yet to release more details about Agnew’s death.
