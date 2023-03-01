Northeast carbon storage open house sees 250 registrants

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Geoscience BC held a virtual open house to discuss the recently released report on geological carbon capture storage in northeast B.C.
The first-of-its-kind study was released in January 2022 and outlined the areas in northeastern BC with the capacity for geological carbon capture storage (CCS).
Geological CCS is the act of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by instead storing it in the earth. According to the results of the study, northeast geological formations have the potential to hold up to 4,230 megatonnes of carbon dioxide.
Geoscience BC hosted the virtual open house on February 23rd and had over 250 people register for the event.
The open house included a presentation on what CCS is, how the study was conducted, and the results of the study, followed by a question and answer period with researchers who worked on the project.
Geoscience BC also included the dates for more technically detailed talks they would be presenting on the project, including the SPE Canadian Energy Technology Conference and Exhibition, the CCUS Webinar Series by Canadian Discovery, GeoConvention 2023, and the Acid Gas Symposium.
A full recording of the open house can be accessed on Geoscience BC’s YouTube channel.
To learn more about the Northeast BC Geological Carbon Capture and Storage Atlas, visit Geoscience BC’s website.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!