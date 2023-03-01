Northeast carbon storage open house sees 250 registrants

Geoscience BC held a virtual open house to discuss the recently released report on geological carbon capture storage in northeast B.C.
By News March 1, 2023
A trio of people, one woman and two men, hold an atlas on carbon storage capture.
Christa Williams, Robert Pockar, and Randy Hughes of Geoscience BC. (Geoscience BC)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Geoscience BC held a virtual open house to discuss the recently released report on geological carbon capture storage in northeast B.C. 

The first-of-its-kind study was released in January 2022 and outlined the areas in northeastern BC with the capacity for geological carbon capture storage (CCS).  

Geological CCS is the act of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by instead storing it in the earth. According to the results of the study, northeast geological formations have the potential to hold up to 4,230 megatonnes of carbon dioxide. 

Geoscience BC hosted the virtual open house on February 23rd and had over 250 people register for the event. 

The open house included a presentation on what CCS is, how the study was conducted, and the results of the study, followed by a question and answer period with researchers who worked on the project. 

Geoscience BC also included the dates for more technically detailed talks they would be presenting on the project, including the SPE Canadian Energy Technology Conference and Exhibition, the CCUS Webinar Series by Canadian Discovery, GeoConvention 2023, and the Acid Gas Symposium. 

A full recording of the open house can be accessed on Geoscience BC’s YouTube channel

To learn more about the Northeast BC Geological Carbon Capture and Storage Atlas, visit Geoscience BC’s website.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.