FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A study done by Geoscience BC has identified areas of northeastern BC as having high carbon storage potential.

The newly released Northeast BC Geological Carbon Capture and Storage Atlas identified, assessed, mapped and catalogued areas with the capacity for geological carbon capture and storage (CCS).

Geological CCS is the act of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by instead storing it in the earth. According to the results of the study, northeast geological formations have the potential to hold up to 4,230 megatonnes of carbon dioxide.

Story Continues Below

In a release by Geoscience BC, Fort St. John mayor Lilia Hansen said the atlas was “an important tool” as northeast communities work towards net zero and “consider new economic opportunities and diversity it can bring.”

This first-of-its-kind study for B.C. identified multiple areas in the Peace River region for CCS. The study found geological CCS potential in depleted pools north and northeast of Fort St. John and the far northeast of the province. Deep saline aquifers in the Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, and south of Fort Nelson areas also hold potential for geological CCS.

Geoscience BC will host an online open house on the project on February 23rd, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. Pacific time to explain and answer questions about the study. Registration for the event is required.

For the full report, including maps and data, visit Geoscience BC’s website.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More