Tumbler Ridge YMCA expands childcare services

YMCA BC has announced it will be expanding childcare services in Tumbler Ridge for school-aged children.
By News February 28, 2023
A little boy peeks through the window of a paper bus.
(YMCA of Northern BC)

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — YMCA BC has announced it will be expanding childcare services in Tumbler Ridge for school-aged children. 

The expansion will create 20 spaces for before and after-school care and will be located at Tumbler Ridge Elementary. 

According to YMCA BC, there will be options for before and after-school care, or simply one or the other. The centre will be open from 6:30 a.m. to school start and school end to 5:30 p.m. The centre will also be open for the full day on non-instructional days. 

The expansion follows the YMCA Tumbler Ridge Care and Learning Centre opening its doors on December 1st, 2022. 

The new YMCA Tumbler Ridge School Age Child Care program will begin operating on March 1st, 2023, and the waitlist can be found on the YMCA BC’s website.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Katherine Caddel is a recent graduate of Laurentian University’s English Media and Rhetoric program. They grew up in Northern Ontario and recently decided to make the North Peace their new home. When not at work, Katherine enjoys horror movies, playing video games and Dungeons and Dragons. More by Katherine Caddel

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.