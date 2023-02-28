Tumbler Ridge YMCA expands childcare services

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — YMCA BC has announced it will be expanding childcare services in Tumbler Ridge for school-aged children.
The expansion will create 20 spaces for before and after-school care and will be located at Tumbler Ridge Elementary.
According to YMCA BC, there will be options for before and after-school care, or simply one or the other. The centre will be open from 6:30 a.m. to school start and school end to 5:30 p.m. The centre will also be open for the full day on non-instructional days.
The expansion follows the YMCA Tumbler Ridge Care and Learning Centre opening its doors on December 1st, 2022.
The new YMCA Tumbler Ridge School Age Child Care program will begin operating on March 1st, 2023, and the waitlist can be found on the YMCA BC’s website.
