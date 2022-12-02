TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — The YMCA of Northern British Columbia has partnered with the Tumbler Ridge Children’s Centre Society to take over operations of its child care centre.

The YMCA began consulting with the care society in the summer of 2022 to identify solutions for childcare issues in the community. In August, the YMCA supported the society’s application for a $10-a-day site which was approved in November.

Director of Child Care Services for the YMCA of Northern B.C. Lynette Mikalishen said that the support for child care in Tumbler Ridge is incredible.

“Knowing that for many families this fee reduction would be significant, we wanted to ensure the community had the opportunity,” Mikalishen said.

The YMCA Tumbler Ridge Care and Learning Centre began operation on December 1st. The centre is an approved $10-a-day site that will provide care for 16 preschool students and 25 children between 30 months to school age.

The centre will be open from 7:45 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with the preschool program running from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

