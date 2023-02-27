Pomeroy sign to be fixed after wind damage

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John council has instructed staff to have the Pomeroy Sports Centre sign fixed after it was damaged by high winds on February 9th.
On Monday, city council approved a motion to have the sign at the corner of 93rd Avenue and 96th Street fixed by Creative Signworks of Charlie Lake.
According to the report, the total cost of the repair is $65,795.57, including taxes, which will be taken out of the Pomeroy Sports Centre reserves.
The report also indicated that the new sign panels will be fastened with a product that is able to withstand strong winds.
The full report on the Pomeroy Centre’s sign repair can be read below:
