Pomeroy sign to be fixed after wind damage

Fort St. John council has instructed staff to have the Pomeroy Sports Centre sign fixed after it was damaged by high winds on February 9th. 
February 27, 2023
A sign that should read Pomeroy Sport Centre with the "Pomeroy" part ripped off due to wind damage.
Damages to the Pomeroy Sports Centre sign due to high winds on February 9th. (City of Fort St. John)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John council has instructed staff to have the Pomeroy Sports Centre sign fixed after it was damaged by high winds on February 9th

On Monday, city council approved a motion to have the sign at the corner of 93rd Avenue and 96th Street fixed by Creative Signworks of Charlie Lake.

According to the report, the total cost of the repair is $65,795.57, including taxes, which will be taken out of the Pomeroy Sports Centre reserves. 

The report also indicated that the new sign panels will be fastened with a product that is able to withstand strong winds. 

The full report on the Pomeroy Centre’s sign repair can be read below:

230227-AR29-Pomeroy-Sports-Centre-Sign-RepairDownload

