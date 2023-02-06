Pomeroy Sport Centre sign damaged by wind

The Pomeroy Sports Centre sign suffered severe wind damage in the Energetic City on Monday afternoon.
By News February 6, 2023
A sign that should read Pomeroy Sport Centre with the "Pomeroy" part ripped off due to wind damage.
(City of Fort St. John)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — The Pomeroy Sport Centre sign suffered severe wind damage in the Energetic City on Monday afternoon.

Ryan Harvey, with the City of Fort St. John, said part of the parking lot, as well as the sidewalk and some traffic lanes on 93rd Avenue and 96th Street, have been closed.

The city asks the public to avoid the area if possible.

Harvey said workers from a sign company have arrived on site to look at how to safely remove the sign and decide whether to order a new sign or repair the existing one.

According to Environment Canada, winds are gusting up to 91 kilometres per hour in Fort St. John as of Monday afternoon.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.