Pomeroy Sport Centre sign damaged by wind

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C — The Pomeroy Sport Centre sign suffered severe wind damage in the Energetic City on Monday afternoon.
Ryan Harvey, with the City of Fort St. John, said part of the parking lot, as well as the sidewalk and some traffic lanes on 93rd Avenue and 96th Street, have been closed.
The city asks the public to avoid the area if possible.
Harvey said workers from a sign company have arrived on site to look at how to safely remove the sign and decide whether to order a new sign or repair the existing one.
According to Environment Canada, winds are gusting up to 91 kilometres per hour in Fort St. John as of Monday afternoon.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!